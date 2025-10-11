Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Conning Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,363 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.5%

IWS opened at $135.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

