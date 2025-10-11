SLT Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

SLT Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,337 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 241,567.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 46,388,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,395,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,845,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,318,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,417.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,990.71. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

