JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,716 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 985.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

