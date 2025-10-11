Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $1,647,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Align Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Align Technology Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $246.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.