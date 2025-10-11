Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 165.43%.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

