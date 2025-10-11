U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises about 10.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.34% of United Airlines worth $87,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in United Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 100,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in United Airlines by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,800. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

