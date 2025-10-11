Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $317.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $329.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

