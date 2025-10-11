Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.7%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $129.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.