KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,622 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $460,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $123.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $127.76. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

