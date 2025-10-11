Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,495 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,976 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 763.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 133,744 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 116,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 98,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $149.95 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $153.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average of $130.60.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.