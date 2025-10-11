Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Sells 980 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 64,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 184.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 86.6% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 91,553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 234,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Down 4.4%

NYSE BHP opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

