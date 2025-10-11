Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Invests $1.06 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $45.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

