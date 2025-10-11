Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Sells 145,304 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,304 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 0.7% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 142,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 199,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.