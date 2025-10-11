Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 9,126 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6,124.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $156.86 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.98 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average of $151.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

