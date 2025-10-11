Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 11,859 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

