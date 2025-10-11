Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF $FLMX

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 170,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Stock Down 1.6%

FLMX opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

