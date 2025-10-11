Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

