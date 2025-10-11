Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Holdings Lessened by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523,751 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.4% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $118,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7%
SCHX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
