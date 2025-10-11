Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

