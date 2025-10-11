Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. $CWCO

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned 0.07% of Consolidated Water worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,247.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 39.4% during the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 228.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWCO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $158,579.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,350. This trade represents a 82.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $35.48.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

