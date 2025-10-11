West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 999 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 7.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $206.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

