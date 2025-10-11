Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Accredited Investor Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,528,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7%

VTV opened at $182.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.35. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

