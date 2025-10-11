Financial Connections Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after buying an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after buying an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after buying an additional 838,892 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after buying an additional 819,212 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,869.1% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 457,120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

