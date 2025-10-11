KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF makes up about 1.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 64,498 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

FLTR stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

