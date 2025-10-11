Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 58,927 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Invictus Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,927 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 0.6% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Roblox by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 96,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $14,556,783.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,048,565.10. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,196,989 in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $126.77 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.84.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

