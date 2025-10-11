Fourpath Capital Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Fourpath Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $1,681,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 26,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $438.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,908.57, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.34 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total transaction of $8,637,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,744,531.30. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $25,563,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.