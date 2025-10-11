FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Sells 10,489 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,450,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.