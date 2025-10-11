Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 276.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $61.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.