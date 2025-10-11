Davis Rea LTD. Sells 5,774 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $44,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $82.08.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.