Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,362,000 after acquiring an additional 141,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 639.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

