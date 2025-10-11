Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 27,816 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. $MYN

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 3.06% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 268.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $780,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 29.0% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 64,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MYN opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

