Croban Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Croban lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.2% of Croban’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Croban’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $255,000.

VGIT opened at $60.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

