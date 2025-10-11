Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 3,646 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $169.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

