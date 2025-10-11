Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hasbro Stock Down 4.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $82.19.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro
Insider Activity
In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.