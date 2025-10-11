Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $201.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.