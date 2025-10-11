Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

