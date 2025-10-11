U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $339,000 Position in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

About ICL Group

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

