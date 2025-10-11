Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.83 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,336,000 after buying an additional 1,325,931 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,230,000 after buying an additional 897,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700,168 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $72.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

