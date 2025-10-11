Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.11 Million Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 939.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 679.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.16.

SHAK stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%.Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

