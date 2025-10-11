First Merchants Corp Acquires 22,531 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $472.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.26.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.