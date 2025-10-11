Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,291 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $417.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.79 and a 200 day moving average of $354.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $443.97.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Capmk lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.45.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

