Financial Connections Group Inc. Buys 720 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,744,000 after acquiring an additional 994,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,921,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,328,000 after acquiring an additional 763,822 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,898,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,031,000 after acquiring an additional 307,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after acquiring an additional 166,939 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,666 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

