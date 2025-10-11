U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,960 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 157,960 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 169,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Harmony Gold Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

