Trimble Inc. $TRMB Stake Boosted by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Trimble by 592.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 153.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

