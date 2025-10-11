Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust $IQI Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 51.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 15,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $110,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

