Croban Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Croban raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Croban’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $317.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $329.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.