Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,891 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.