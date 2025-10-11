Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM Shares Bought by Croban

Croban raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Croban owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 203,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

FESM stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

