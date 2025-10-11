U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 12,500 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

