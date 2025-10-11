Aberdeen Group plc Buys 84,937 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.26% of Digital Realty Trust worth $150,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,286 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,609,000 after purchasing an additional 220,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE DLR opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

